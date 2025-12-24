Astana reaffirms commitment to comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Seoul

During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev praised the positive momentum in relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea within the framework of their enhanced strategic partnership. He reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to further expanding comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Seoul across a wide range of areas.

Ambassador Cho Tae Ick, in turn, expressed his sincere gratitude for the extensive support and warm hospitality extended to him throughout his tenure in Kazakhstan. He also voiced confidence in the continued steady and dynamic development of Kazakh-Korean relations, grounded in mutual respect and trust.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation within the Central Asia - Republic of Korea dialogue and agreed to maintain close coordination to ensure the successful organization of upcoming high-level and top-level bilateral events.

In conclusion, Minister Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Cho Tae Ick with a letter of appreciation on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a commemorative lapel pin, in recognition of the ambassador’s significant contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations. The Kazakh minister wished him continued success in his future professional endeavors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his birthday.