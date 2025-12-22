New level of partnership: Head of State congratulates President of S. Korea

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. He underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation to unlock its significant potential and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to work together to elevate the expanded strategic partnership to a new level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Lee success in his responsible post and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of South Korea.