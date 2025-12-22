EN
    New level of partnership: Head of State congratulates President of S. Korea

    11:50, 22 December 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his birthday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. He underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation to unlock its significant potential and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to work together to elevate the expanded strategic partnership to a new level.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Lee success in his responsible post and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of South Korea.

    President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy South Korea President
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
