Astana paramedic posthumously awarded Medal of Courage

"By Decree of the Head of State, Uldana Myrzuan, an emergency medical technician of the Astana City Emergency Medical Station, was posthumously honored with the 'Erlıgı üşın' Medal (Medal of Courage)," the statement says.

It is stated that Uldana Myrzuan, an Astana paramedic, died on November 18, succumbing to injuries sustained in a building facade collapse that occurred on November 8. The structural failure, involving external brick cladding and an air conditioning unit from a nine-story building, injured a total of five people, including two paramedics.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in the line of duty.