EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Astana paramedic posthumously awarded Medal of Courage

    19:43, 18 November 2025

    The President of Kazakhstan posthumously awarded paramedic Uldana Myrzuan the Medal "Erlıgı üşın" (Medal of Courage), Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Uldana Myrzuan
    Photo credit: rustemova_aliya / instagram

    "By Decree of the Head of State, Uldana Myrzuan, an emergency medical technician of the Astana City Emergency Medical Station, was posthumously honored with the 'Erlıgı üşın' Medal (Medal of Courage)," the statement says.

    It is stated that Uldana Myrzuan, an Astana paramedic, died on November 18, succumbing to injuries sustained in a building facade collapse that occurred on November 8. The structural failure, involving external brick cladding and an air conditioning unit from a nine-story building, injured a total of five people, including two paramedics.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in the line of duty.  

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All