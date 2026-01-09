Astana Opera rings in the New Year with Swan Lake debuts

The performances will feature rising talents Torgyn Leben (Odette) and Kamila Shakhmanova (Odile) stepping into the iconic roles of the White and Black Swans for the very first time, according to Astana Opera's press service.

For Torgyn Leben, a graduate of the Academy of Choreography, the New Year brings the fulfilment of a cherished dream - her debut in the leading role of Swan Lake. Already distinguished by victories at prestigious international competitions, including First Prize at the Budapest Ballet Grand Prix, she now takes on the delicate and lyrical role of Odette.

Kamila Shakhmanova, meanwhile, will embody the brilliance and deception of Odile. This milestone follows her successful debut earlier this season as Maria in Asafiev’s The Fountain of Bakhchisarai.

Alongside these promising debuts, the production will showcase Astana Opera’s renowned principal dancers: Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Sofiya Adilkhanova as Odette-Odile, with Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev and Dias Kurmangazy portraying Prince Siegfried. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Arman Urazgaliyev.

At Astana Opera, performances of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece have become a beloved New Year tradition. Notably, this stage version premiered in 2017 during the company’s tour to Oman.

