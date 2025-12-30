Astana Opera launches holiday program for children and parents

At the Grand Hall, audiences will enjoy the return of the beloved ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, choreographed by Gyula Harangozó to music by Tibor Kocsák. Meanwhile, the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall will host Camille Saint-Saëns’ Le Carnaval des Animaux and César Cui’s Puss in Boots, adding charm to the school holidays.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be staged on January 7, 10, and 11, remaining a highlight of the capital’s repertoire. The performances will feature several notable debuts: Alina Zyryanova, Aliya Amirkhan, and Darya Mitrofanova as Snow White; Aidan Kalzhan, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet, and Ali Kusainov (in his debut) as the Prince; Amina Kissembayeva and Limara Aidarova (also debuting) as the Queen; Olzhas Tarlanov, Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, and Aibar Toktar as the Huntsman; and Sunggat Kydyrbay and Kuat Karibayev as the Witch.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Maestro Ruslan Baimurzin, recipient of the Order of Qurmet.

The January schedule also offers other interesting and educational events for young theatregoers. The musical suite Le Carnaval des Animaux awaits children and their parents at the Chamber Hall on 4 January, ahead of the spectacular ballet performances.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

On 6 January, the opera Puss in Boots offers a perfect holiday treat. Company soloists will bring Charles Perrault’s beloved fairy tale to life, highlighting themes of resourcefulness and courage through the clever Cat, who helps his master, Marquis de Carabas, overcome life’s challenges.

The cast includes Artur Gabdiyev as the Cat, Talgat Allabirinov as the Marquis, Yerzhan Saipov as the King, Shyngys Rassylkhan as the Ogre, and Ulpan Aubakirova as the Princess. Sultan Bakytzhan and Dias Omar will appear as the Eldest and Middle Sons. The performance will feature the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aidar Abzhakhanov, with the participation of the Astana Opera Children’s Choir.

Earlier, it was reported that the artists of the Qazaqconcert State Academic Concert Organizationnamed after Roza Baglanova performed in Istanbul with a concert program that combined traditional and contemporary music.