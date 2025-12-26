Kazakh musical heritage presented in Istanbul

Laureates of national and international competitions took part in the evening. The performers presented a rich concert program in which national traditions, historical musical heritage, and modern interpretations were harmoniously intertwined. In particular, works by Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly, Ukili Ybyray, Korkyt, Saken Seifullin, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, as well as Kazakh and Turkish folk songs and other musical pieces were performed.

The concert became an important platform for presenting Kazakhstan’s musical heritage to the Turkish audience and contributed to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.