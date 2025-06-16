Astana Opera’s principal dancer Adamzhan to perfom in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China

On July 7, the opera house’s principal dancer will take the stage in Osaka, Japan, as part of one of the most prestigious ballet projects of our time – Roberto Bolle and Friends. That evening, the stage will host the most high-profile stars, and Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will be the only representative of Central Asia.

After Japan, he will perform in Australia. From August 2 to 29, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform in Ballet International Gala VI, the foremost ballet tour of the Green Continent. The geography is vast: prestigious venues of Australia, New Zealand, and stars from the world’s leading ballet companies – Staatsballett Berlin, Mariinsky Theatre, American Ballet Theatre. The program features duets with Iana Salenko and young ballerina from Brisbane, Abbey Hansen, who has a contract with Wiener Staatsballett starting with September. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has been announced as the headliner of the ballet gala.

The next stop is China. In October, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan was personally invited by the global-scale prima ballerina, former principal dancer of the English National Ballet Alina Cojocaru, who holds her own author’s evenings. Macau, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou – the largest stage venues of the Celestial Empire will become the arena for new achievements of Bakhtiyar Adamzhan.

Nevertheless, touring is not everything. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has a broader view of the future: he wants not only to promote Kazakh ballet in the world, but also to make Kazakhstan a point of attraction for world stars.

“Now I am working to invite famous principals to our country. We have our wonderful Astana Opera, there is an audience, there is potential. Therefore, I want to take the next step towards the development of national ballet,” concluded Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, who was recently named the best dancer in the world by the Italian ballet master Luigi Bonino.

All that remains is to wish good luck to Astana Opera’s principal dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and proudly watch how high he carries the banner of our country in the world.