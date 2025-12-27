Astana Opera concludes eventful 2025

Photo credit: Astana Opera

This new chapter began in March with the appointment of the renowned theatre figure Alexandr Sovostyanov as general director, a move that brought renewed energy to the company. By spring, the Operaliya International Festival offered a dense programme of premieres, including three masterpieces by Roland Petit: L’Arlésienne, Le Jeune Homme et la Mort, and Carmen. These were followed by a large-scale production of Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, with the year’s premieres culminating in a grand production of Verdi’s Rigoletto. The year ended on an international high note as the ballet company earned acclaim at the Royal Opera House Muscat with a superb performance of Léo Delibes’ Coppélia.

International collaboration remained a key theme throughout 2025. Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, the Operaliya Festival brought together over 30 events featuring performers from Italy, France, China, Mongolia, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, individual successes of Astana Opera’s performers at world stage venues further elevated the house’s standing. Principal dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan made numerous international appearances, while tenor Alikhan Zeinolla made his Italian debut as Don Ramiro in Rossini’s La Cenerentola. Other highlights included Dias Kurmangazy’s participation in the Rudolf Nureyev Festival in Ufa and Leila Alamanova’s performance in Il Viaggio a Reims, which was highly praised by Italian critics. Bagdat Abilkhanov, the orchestra’s concertmaster and principal first violin, also represented the opera house with success in Italy.

The rise of young tenor Nursultan Anuarbek, who joined the Bolshoi Theatre’s Young Artists Opera Programme after a rigorous audition process, was another significant milestone. Such successes underscore Astana Opera’s growing international authority, proving its artists can compete at the highest global levels.

The company’s touring schedule included a prominent spring appearance at the Dance Open Festival in St Petersburg, where the Astana Opera Ballet performed Roland Petit’s Coppélia at one of Europe’s major ballet festivals.

Domestically, the opera house worked to foster international ties. The Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall held events marking the 180th anniversary of Abai, welcomed the National Ballet of Uzbekistan, and hosted the Kazakh debut of the Romanian chorus ‘Madrigal – Marin Constantin’. The opening of the Bach and His Contemporaries Baroque Music Festival was equally significant, bringing together the opera house’s chorus, orchestra, and soloists.

The year’s cultural diversity was further enriched by other international projects. The Chamber Hall hosted Music, Dances, and Songs of Korea and a concert of Estonian music, initiatives which connected audiences and performers through the traditions and cultures of other nations and expanded cultural dialogue.

Alongside its artistic output, the opera house maintained a strong commitment to its social mission. In April, it hosted the charity concert The Sun Shines for Everyone, featuring children with special needs. To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War, the opera house also held special events to honour veterans.

The year also brought competitive success. In China, principal dancer Dias Kurmangazy and choreographer Sultanbek Gumar were named laureates at the First Liaoning International Ballet Competition, winning Best Performer and Best Choreographer respectively.

Sultanbek Gumar’s efforts to find a new choreographic language for Kazakh ballet are already yielding results. His premieres consistently draw an enthusiastic response from the public, with his work distinguished by a signature ‘poetic plastique’ that blends national motifs with contemporary dance forms. His piece Ańsau has gained particular popularity; after debuting in China, it instantly captivated Kazakh audiences with its emotional depth and expressive choreography.

The company’s domestic touring programme proved equally extensive during the Year of Vocational Professions. Supported by the leading international industrial group Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), performances in Aktobe, Khromtau, Rudny, and Pavlodar included separate events for both adults and children, reaching approximately 7,000 people. In doing so, the opera house upheld its vital tradition of reaching beyond the capital’s stage to share its art with regional audiences, performing at factories and conducting masterclasses at music colleges.

Ultimately, 2025 was a year of significant momentum for Astana Opera. Through new productions, international acclaim, broader touring programme and expanded outreach, the opera house enters the new year with a confident outlook and the potential to realise even more ambitious projects.

