Astana Opera brings Coppélia to Oman

For Oman, this is a rare opportunity to experience the unique choreography of Roland Petit’s legendary ballet Coppélia, performed by Kazakh dancers, the press service of Astana Opera says.

On the first day, the spotlights will shine on honoured workers of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva, as well as Olzhas Tarlanov. A day later, the baton will be passed to honoured workers of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev and Rustem Seitbekov, as well as Shugyla Adepkhan. Their Coppélia is one of the most witty and sunny productions in the repertoire.

“The company and I will be happy to meet the Omani audience again. I am taking the most important things with me: love for the profession, good physical condition, and the mood of my Swanhilda – audacious, mischievous, and bright. I also want to express my gratitude to the organizers and the Omani host for this opportunity. There is no greater joy for a performer than sharing their art, and we will do everything to make this visit special for both the audience and us,” says Astana Opera’s principal dancer Aigerim Beketayeva.

“We are looking forward to the tour in Oman with great anticipation. This is already my third trip to this amazing country. I first performed here as part of the Bayerisches Staatsballett in Romeo and Juliet, and the second time with Astana Opera, presenting the new production of Swan Lake by our artistic director of the ballet company, Altynai Asylmuratova. These performances left such vivid emotions that I still remember every moment – the stage, the journey, the atmosphere. This time, we are bringing Roland Petit’s Coppélia – and this causes special reverence and inspiration,” principal dancer Olzhas Tarlanov says.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh film Becoming clinched a prestigious award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).