Astana needs 10–15 new schools to be built each year — Mayor

Twenty-four of the schools were built with government support, while the rest were funded through the local budget. Although Astana currently has no schools operating in three shifts, the growing number of children continues to increase pressure on the city’s educational infrastructure, Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said during the 100th episode of Uade program.

According to him, the pace of school construction is directly linked to population growth.

“Two years ago, we were building around 24 schools a year, while today we are constructing between 10 and 15 annually. This year, some 34,000–35,000 children are expected to enroll in first grade, with the number projected to exceed 40,000 next year. At the same time, only 11,000–14,000 students graduate each year. To meet growing demand, the city needs to build at least 10–15 schools annually. The issue is not limited to funding and construction, as we will also need an additional 1,500–2,000 teachers. As the city expands, such challenges will continue to emerge. At the same time, they also represent significant opportunities,” Kassymbek said.

He also noted that new schools in the capital will be built based on demand.

“If the number of children continues to grow in the Nura district and there is a shortage of school places, more schools will be built there. If demand arises in the Almaty or Saryarka districts, facilities will also be developed there. This applies not only to schools but also to hospitals, clinics, and other social infrastructure,” the mayor said.

Kassymbek added that, following instructions from the Head of State, 15 schoolchildren’s palaces are planned for construction in the capital. Two facilities are already in operation, with two more expected to open this year.

Earlier in the interview, Zhenis Kassymbek noted that Astana’s population could reach 2.3–2.4 million by 2035.