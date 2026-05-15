3 possible locations for Astana’s new airport named

The announcement was made by Astana Deputy Mayor Yersin Otebayev on the sidelines of a joint session of Parliament chambers.

“The Kosshy direction, the Karaganda highway, and the Pavlodar highway are among the options under consideration. Several directions are being explored, and an expert group is currently working on the project,” he said.

To note, during a 2025 meeting on the development of Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to consider building a new airport in order to boost the city’s transport and transit potential.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Shymkent airport is expanding with a second runway.