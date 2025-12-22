Astana moves toward transit-first city as public transport use soars

Zhenis Kassymbek announced the figures during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, noting that public transport now accounts for 43% of all daily trips in the capital.

— We aim to increase this share to 65%, approaching the level of cities with the most advanced transport systems, where public transport usage reaches 70-80%. The daily public transport passenger flow reached 1.1 million people. It is 37% higher than in 2024. 96% of residents currently have walking access to public transport stops.

He reported that as part of efforts to modernize the fleet, 422 buses were purchased this year, increasing the total number of vehicles to 1,749. Over the past two years, 48% of the city’s bus fleet has been renewed.

In 2026, Astana plans to add 485 buses to municipal and private fleets, including electric buses, accounting for 10% of the total. This will bring the number of public transport vehicles in the city to about 2,100.

Zhenis Kassymbek also noted that dedicated Bus Lane corridors now cover 140 kilometers of the city’s road network, with an additional 30 kilometers planned for next year.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Astana is set to reach 100% gas coverage in 2026.