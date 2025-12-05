Astana launches new radio show “Ladies' Geography” on 101.4 FM

The show is dedicated to real stories of women shaping modern society.

It highlights outstanding women in sports, business, culture, science, the social sector, and politics. Each episode offers an honest and vivid account of personal journeys, choices, challenges, and impact. The project presents women as symbols of sustainable transformation and as sources of motivation and strength.

The program features candid conversations with guests and experts whose personal stories reflect the evolving role and growing influence of women in society.

A key element of the show is its bilingual format. Broadcasting simultaneously in Kazakh and Russian, the program is accessible to a wide and diverse audience across the capital, Astana.

The project’s creator and host is Azamat Imashev, joined by co-hosts Olzhas Pshenbayev and Nurlan Kunafin.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Together, they combine their experience to create a new public and educational space on air.

Broadcast schedule

Every Friday at 7:05 PM Astana time (UTC+5) on Jibek Joly 101.4 FM

Where to watch and listen

– Live stream and recordings: jjfm.kz

– Video version on YouTube: Jibek Joly Radio

Ladies' Geography expands the sphere of women’s influence, showcasing the stories and achievements of those who inspire change.

The project invites listeners to join a new conversation about the strength, role, and significance of women in today’s world.