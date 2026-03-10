Astana launches AI pilot to track construction progress

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev announced that AI technologies have been introduced to monitor construction progress in the city.

According to Madiyev, as part of the approved 2026-2027 development plan, the ministry is establishing a preventive control tool that creates a unified digital ecosystem where every construction site is assigned its own digital passport.

"In Astana, we have launched a pilot project using computer vision and artificial intelligence to monitor construction progress. The system automatically detects non-compliant land use and deviations from urban plans at an early stage. It centralizes data into a single digital ecosystem. Transparent identification ensures that a digital passport is issued for every site. Automating interaction reduces the impact of human error," the Minister pointed out.

The project is scheduled to be scaled nationwide by the end of the year.

