Astana joins European Network for Accessible Tourism, first among CIS cities

City authorities emphasized that this recognition confirms the capital's commitment to building an inclusive environment for residents and visitors with disabilities.

“Astana is home to approximately 43,000 persons with disabilities, including over 31,000 adults and 12,000 children. These statistics are driving systemic transformations across the city,” said Vyacheslav Pak, Chairman of the Eurasian Association for the Development of an Inclusive Society. “The city is adapting and establishing benchmarks for inclusivity by merging new technologies, education, and social responsibility.”

Seamless mobility is a key factor of urban comfort in the capital. Since 2014, public transport drivers have undergone training in line with international standards for assisting passengers with reduced mobility. As a result, 92.6% of the city’s fleet (over 1,600 out of 1,750 buses) is now equipped with ramps.

Seven museums across Kazakhstan, including the National Museum in the capital, are now fully accessible to all visitors. Supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), these institutions have been equipped with trilingual audio guides, touchscreens, sign language displays, and tactile Braille descriptions of exhibits. Additionally, museum staff have undergone specialized training to ensure a seamless experience for every guest. The National Museum is evolving beyond a mere repository of artifacts into a space for dialogue, ensuring history is accessible beyond traditional sensory channels.

Astana Opera serves as a premier example of inclusive design. Engineered to international standards, the building features ramps, specialized elevators, and wide doorways. In the opera house, there are dedicated zones for wheelchair users that provide unobstructed views of the stage.

Furthermore, the city is developing specialized tourist routes for people with disabilities. These carefully planned paths cover iconic landmarks, including Nurzhol Boulevard, the Botanical Garden, Independence Square, the Old City, and the Esil River embankment, ensuring safe and comfortable navigation for both group and independent travelers.

Astana is also emerging as a hub for medical tourism. Kazakhstan ranks 25th globally in the number of clinics accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), seven of which are located in the capital.

A standout facility is the National Children's Rehabilitation Center, the only one of its kind in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The center treats approximately 4,200 children annually for musculoskeletal disorders, hearing impairments, and developmental delays, utilizing innovative methods that meet the highest international standards.

Kazakhstan's capital continues to push forward; recently, 200 tourism sector employees completed training in inclusive service standards. City projects are now developed in close consultation with the disability community.

With approximately 80 million people with disabilities living in the European Union, over 70% of whom travel actively, Astana’s membership in ENAT positions the city as a competitive and welcoming destination on the global stage.

