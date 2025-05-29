EN
    Astana International Forum’s plenary session to be broadcast live

    10:10, 29 May 2025

    A plenary session of the Astana International Forum (AIF) is set to be broadcast live on national TV channels, Akorda’s Telegram channel, official social networks of the Kazakh President’s press service, including facebook, Youtube and Telegram, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    The plenary session, scheduled to kick off at 10:30 am Astana time today, will be also aired by Jibek Joly TV channel.

    As reported previously, more than 5,000 foreign guests are expected, as the Kazakh capital hosts the Astana International Forum 2025 on May 29-30.

