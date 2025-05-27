AIF2025: Kazakh capital expects over 5,000 foreign guests

According to organizers, more than 5,000 foreign guests are expected to gather in Astana on May 29-30.

Among the guests are AIF2025 participants, heads of delegations and companies, accompanying persons and over 100 foreign journalists.

Organizers say the guests have booked rooms in 37 major hotels. The occupancy rate of 4-star hotels from May 26 to May 31, 2025 varies from 50% to 90%, and 5-star hotels - from 90 to 100%.By the way, in the same period in 2024, 4-star hotel occupancy rate was at 30% to 60%, and 5-star hotels – from 50% to 60%.

It should be noted that, on average, business tourists spend 177 thousand tenge per day of stay in the city (accommodation, food, taxi, entertainment and shopping), and the average length of stay is 3 days.

The cumulative economic effect of the event for the capital and for entire country is estimated at more than 2.6 billion tenge.