Astana hosts meeting of Regional Contact Group of Central Asian Countries on Afghanistan

The meeting brought together the representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan Yerkin Tukumov stressed Kazakhstan’s interest in a constructive exchange of views and in identifying practical solutions to pressing issues of engagement with Kabul.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and matters of practical cooperation, including the development of trade and economic ties, expansion of transit and transport corridors through Afghan territory, as well as regional security issues.

Participants underscored the importance of coordinating the efforts of Central Asian states to ensure stability and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

Following the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their readiness to continue regular consultations and maintain working-level contacts within the framework of the Regional Contact Group.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan retained its position as one of the major grain-exporting countries in the region, strengthening its export potential and expanding globally.