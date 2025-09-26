Astana hosts FPV drone operators tournament
The State Security Service of Kazakhstan hosted the “Military Drone Race 2.0” tournament among FPV drone operators from the country’s law enforcement agencies on September 25–26, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The competition aims to advance the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in combat and professional training, integrate them with elements of e-sports and cutting-edge technologies, and enhance the technical capacity of the units.
The tournament also seeks to raise the professionalism of specialists in this field, foster active cooperation, and promote knowledge and experience sharing.
The program consisted of two stages, featuring several exercises in piloting UAS.
Fourteen teams of FPV drone operators from Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies competed for prizes.
After two days of competition, the winners were determined as follows:
-
1st place — State Security Service Team #1
-
2nd place — State Security Service Team #2
-
3rd place — National Security Committee “A” Service Team #1
This marks the second time the FPV drone operators’ competition has been held. The inaugural tournament took place in April 2025, with the winners being the State Security Service, the State Protection Service’s "A" team of the National Security Committee, and the Military Engineering Institute of Radio Electronics and Communications team.