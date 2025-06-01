Astana hosts final stage of National School Handball League

The tournament was supported by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Top school teams from across the country competed in the final stage, marking the culmination of a nationwide project that engaged thousands of students.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

In the boys’ division, school No. 21 from Pavlodar region claimed first place. Gymnasium School No. 2 from Aktobe region finished second, and School No. 10 named after Al-Farabi from Turkistan region took third.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

In the girls' competition, School No. 5 from Pavlodar region took first place, followed by School No. 35 from Karaganda region in second, and School No. 246 from Kyzylorda region securing third.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

"The National School League is not only an opportunity for children to showcase their athletic abilities but also an important social tool. Students from different regions gain experience in interaction, learn to respect opponents, and work as a team. It's especially symbolic that the final stages occur on the eve of International Olympic Day, highlighting the connection between mass school sports and the core values of the Olympic movement," noted the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The National School League features ten sports: handball, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, togyzkumalak (nine pellets), futsal, athletics, asyk atu, chess, and football.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

