Astana hosts EAEU talks on technical standards and regulation

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State (National) Standardization Bodies was held on the sidelines of the V Eurasian Economic Forum. It was attended by national standardization authorities and sectoral institutes from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, as well as Alexander Subbotin, Minister in charge of Technical Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Participants focused on systemic issues related to the further development of standardization within the EAEU and the role of modern interstate standards in supporting the Union’s technical regulations.

According to the organizers, particular attention was paid to strengthening the evidence base behind technical regulations and improving coordination among member states when developing and applying common standards.

The discussion also covered challenges that arise during the practical implementation of technical regulations. Participants exchanged views on approaches that could help harmonize standards across the Union and improve cooperation in the development of new interstate standards.

The EEC noted that the outcomes of the meeting are expected to contribute to more coordinated work among EAEU countries in the field of technical regulation and standardization.

The Council of Heads of State (National) Standardization Bodies was established by a decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as an advisory body tasked with promoting cooperation and advancing standardization efforts within the EAEU.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that experts discussed prospects for Eurasian integration at the 5th Business and Economic Forum. The session brought together representatives of government agencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission, international organizations, research institutions, and experts from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).