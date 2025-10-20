Astana hosts Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities

International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich and Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov were also present at the start of the event.

State Counsellor Erlan Karin read Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s welcoming address to the participants, highlighting that Kazakhstan actively supports the comprehensive development of chess based on inclusiveness. The Olympiad was noted to reflect the state's attention to chess, confirming a strong commitment to consistent promotion of the principle of equal opportunities, a core tenet of the Fair Kazakhstan concept.

Erlan Karin highlighted that the state's social policy places special emphasis on creating equal conditions for all citizens. Systematic and comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure opportunities for people with disabilities and special educational needs, he added.

The event will take place in Astana from October 20 to 26, with 34 teams participating from 29 countries worldwide.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that 79 Kazakhstani athletes will compete in the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics.