Astana dombra ensemble wins Grand Prix in Bishkek

According to Akimat of Astana, the group delivered a masterful performance of Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly’s “Adai” kui, demonstrating a high professional level.

The “Asyl Mura” ensemble includes more than 30 talented retirees. It is led by Honored Artist of Kazakhstan and kuyshi Batyr Temiraliyev. Members gather twice a week for rehearsals at a social service center in the Esil district.

“The competition in Kyrgyzstan was very intense, with many dombra players, kobyz performers, and solo artists taking part. As a creative gift, we performed the song ‘Zhylqyshy’ (Horseman). The ensemble also includes professional musicians who previously performed in the Kurmangazy Orchestra and continue their artistic work after retirement. We have previously been prize-winners at competitions in Tashkent, Taraz, Turkistan, and Kokshetau,” said the ensemble’s artistic director Amankul Tokbergenova.

It is noted that the “Asyl Mura” dombra ensemble celebrates its fifth anniversary this year. The group, composed of members of the older generation, features a diverse repertoire and makes a significant contribution to the promotion of national art.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 11,000 young dombra players in Almaty performed in unison.