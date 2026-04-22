Astana Declaration on Ecological Solidarity in Central Asia to be adopted at RES 2026

President Tokayev said the summit serves as a reminder that protecting our planet is a shared responsibility. "It concerns the future of all people and, above all, the younger generation," he added.

It is not only an environmental task; it is a highly moral duty. It is an economic necessity. And it is a strategic priority for peace and stability, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, building a resilient future requires acting on a foundation of key principles, including: responsibility toward citizens and future generations; cooperation across borders and sectors; fairness in access to resources, technologies and opportunities; practical steps that bring out visible improvements; and finally, solidarity between nations regardless of size or level of development.

The adoption of the Astana Declaration on Ecological Solidarity in Central Asia and a number of substantive agreements reached on the margins of the Summit reflect our commitment to these principles and mark an important step toward stronger regional ecological partnership, said the Kazakh leader.

Earlier, Qazinform reported RES‑2026 is set to host the 1st round of International Water Organization consultations.