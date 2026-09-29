Astana Civil Service Hub promotes Kazakhstan’s experience on international stage

The Kenya School of Government (KSG) hosted the VI Strategic Leadership Seminar, focusing on anticipatory governance and the digital transformation of the public sector. The Astana Civil Service Hub (ACSH) partnered with the African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) to promote Kazakhstan’s experience and facilitate knowledge exchange.

The seminar was organised by AAPAM and KSG in partnership with the ACSH and Kenya’s National Research Fund (NRF). Around 160 civil servants, experts and academics from 14 countries discussed how anticipatory governance, systems thinking and digital technologies can support public sector transformation.

Photo: AAPAM

The opening session featured remarks by AAPAM President J. Nakabao, KSG Director N. Mohamed, Vice Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs Ulan Bekish, as well as representatives of African and European countries and international organisations.

In his keynote address, Ulan Bekish presented the e-HR platform, known as e-Qyzmet – Kazakhstan’s integrated digital human resource management system for the civil service. He explained how the platform has modernised HR processes, increased the transparency of recruitment procedures, helped optimise competitive selection and enabled a shift towards data-driven human resource management. Participants expressed strong interest in Kazakhstan’s model, particularly in the process of its implementation and practical application.

Gulimzhan Suleimenova, an expert at the ACSH, presented the Hub’s activities and highlighted its role in developing partnerships and facilitating the exchange of experience between Kazakhstan’s civil service institutions and international organisations. While moderating a session on the role of ethics and accountability in restoring trust in public institutions, she emphasised that “trust in government begins not with computer code or algorithms, but with clear rules, transparency and accountability.”

Photo: AAPAM

Participation in the seminar continued the ACSH’s systematic efforts to promote Kazakhstan’s experience in civil service development and digital transformation, while strengthening cooperation with African public administration institutions.

AAPAM is a leading international professional organisation that promotes excellence and best practices in public administration and management across Africa. It brings together representatives of governments, the private sector, civil society, international organisations and the research community from more than 50 countries.

The Astana Civil Service Hub is an international institutional platform established by the Government of Kazakhstan jointly with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to facilitate knowledge exchange, conduct research and improve the effectiveness of public administration. Today, the ACSH brings together 45 participating countries and cooperates with more than 100 international organisations and research institutions.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan showcased digital civil service experience at the UN Global Dialogue on AI.