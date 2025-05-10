Astana celebrates 80th Great Victory anniversary with spectacular fireworks show

The festive fireworks began at 10:00 p.m. at two locations—the Botanical Garden and near Atyrau Bridge. According to the Akimat, each site featured 4,000 fireworks, lighting up the capital’s night sky in a vibrant display of color and sound.

A festive atmosphere filled the launch sites, with patriotic songs and other music playing as residents and visitors of the capital exchanged warm congratulations.

“The sky lit up with dazzling flashes, and the sound of the volleys created a truly special, solemn atmosphere. The Great Victory Day is very meaningful for our family. We always tell our children about the bravery of their great-grandfather so they remember and take pride in our history,” said Gulsara Isakova, a visitor from Aktobe.

The Akimat noted that the fireworks display was made possible thanks to sponsorship support.

Astana has planned more than 100 events to mark Victory Day and Fatherland Defender’s Day, including concerts, theatrical performances, academic conferences, classroom sessions in schools, and other activities honoring the memory and bravery of the nation’s defenders.

As reported earlier, a large-scale light show featuring over 500 drones took place on May 9 at 9:00 p.m. on Abai Square in Almaty.