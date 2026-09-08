Astana, Canberra keen on expanding political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, with both sides noting the mutual interest of Astana and Canberra in expanding political dialogue as well as trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Geering praised Kazakhstan’s ongoing political reforms, including the Qurultay elections. The parties also discussed collaboration within multilateral platforms such as the UN and expressed support for each other’s international initiatives.

In conclusion, the diplomats exchanged views on pressing international issues and their impact on the countries of the region.

Ambassador Geering concurrently serves as Australia’s envoy to Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, with residence in Moscow.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev discussed strengthening allied relations and expanding cooperation across key areas in a phone conversation on Tuesday.