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    Astana breaks new temperature record with 38.6°C

    17:05, 15 July 2026

    According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, Astana has just recorded its hottest July 14 in 34 years, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Heatwave, heat
    Collage credit: Arman Aisultan/ Canva

    The maximum temperature reached +38.6°C (101.5°F), surpassing the previous record by 3.3 degrees. The previous high for July 14 was +35.3°C (95.5°F), set back in 1992.

    As reported earlier, much of Kazakhstan will see a shift in weather conditions in the coming days. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the west, north, central, and eastern parts of the country, while the south and southeast are expected to experience scorching heat of up to +46°C (114.8°F).

     

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Astana Kazhydromet Heat wave
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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