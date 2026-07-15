Astana breaks new temperature record with 38.6°C

The maximum temperature reached +38.6°C (101.5°F), surpassing the previous record by 3.3 degrees. The previous high for July 14 was +35.3°C (95.5°F), set back in 1992.

As reported earlier, much of Kazakhstan will see a shift in weather conditions in the coming days. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the west, north, central, and eastern parts of the country, while the south and southeast are expected to experience scorching heat of up to +46°C (114.8°F).