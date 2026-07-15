Rain set to ease heat in parts of Kazakhstan as south braces for 46C

According to the Kazhydromet, rain and thunderstorms are expected, with heavy rainfall forecast for some areas on July 16-17. Hail and squally winds are also possible.

The rain is expected to bring cooler conditions to western Kazakhstan, where daytime temperatures will range from 22C to 35C. In the north, temperatures are forecast to reach 21C to 36C.

Central and eastern Kazakhstan will continue to experience extreme heat, with daytime highs reaching 41C.

Meanwhile, southern, southeastern and parts of southwestern Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of hot air masses moving in from Central Asia. Weather in these regions is expected to stay mostly dry, although isolated thunderstorms may develop in the mountainous areas of the southeast.

Daytime temperatures in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan are forecast to reach 41C to 46C, exceeding seasonal averages.