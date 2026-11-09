Astana boxers claim 4 medals at Kazakhstan National Championships

Held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Taraz Arena sports complex, the championships brought together 369 athletes from 20 teams across Kazakhstan.

The capital was represented by 26 boxers, including 16 men and 10 women.

Temirlan Mukatayev delivered the capital's best result, winning gold in the men's 85 kg category after defeating Almaty's Sultanbek Aibaruly in the final to secure the national title.

Astana's three remaining medals were all bronze, with Rimma Volossenko finishing third in the women's 60 kg category, while Timur Nurseitov and liyas Zhandau took bronze in the men's 85 kg and 90 kg divisions, respectively.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elina Bazarova had defeated three-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay to win the Kazakhstan national boxing title.