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    Astana boxers claim 4 medals at Kazakhstan National Championships

    13:53, 9 November 2026

    The Kazakhstan National Boxing Championships have wrapped up in Taraz, with winners crowned in 20 weight categories across the men's and women's competitions, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Astana city administration's press service.

    Astana boxers claim 4 medals at Kazakhstan National Championships
    Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

    Held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Taraz Arena sports complex, the championships brought together 369 athletes from 20 teams across Kazakhstan.

    The capital was represented by 26 boxers, including 16 men and 10 women.

    Temirlan Mukatayev delivered the capital's best result, winning gold in the men's 85 kg category after defeating Almaty's Sultanbek Aibaruly in the final to secure the national title.

    Astana's three remaining medals were all bronze, with Rimma Volossenko finishing third in the women's 60 kg category, while Timur Nurseitov and liyas Zhandau took bronze in the men's 85 kg and 90 kg divisions, respectively.

    Astana boxers claim 4 medals at Kazakhstan National Championships
    Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elina Bazarova had defeated three-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay to win the Kazakhstan national boxing title.

     

    Boxing Sport Astana Taraz Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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