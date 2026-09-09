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    Astana boosts education budget by KZT14.7B as student numbers grow

    19:54, 9 September 2026

    Additional budget funding of 14.7 billion tenge has been earmarked for Astana’s education sector this year to meet the needs of a growing student population, Qazinform News Agency learned from the municipal department of economy and budget planning.

    Astana
    Photo credit: AI / Kazinform

    According to department head Aizhan Tugelbayeva, 5.6 billion tenge will be directed to salaries for 30,000 teachers. Another 2 billion tenge is allocated for the purchase and delivery of 1.2 million textbooks, as the number of schoolchildren rises to 33,000.

    Secondary schools will receive 4.3 billion tenge for per‑capita funding and the purchase of desks and chairs. Supplementary education for 57,000 children is set to receive 2.6 billion tenge, while 103.5 million tenge is designated for social support of orphans.

    Earlier, it was reported that 320 million tenge is envisaged for tourism development in Astana. 

     

     

    Kazakhstan Astana Education
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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