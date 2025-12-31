Astana blanketed by snow, streets cleared 24/7

Since early morning, about 3,000 road workers and more than 1,400 specialized machines have been deployed to clear major roads, residential streets, sidewalks, and pedestrian zones across the capital.

Фото: акимат Астаны

According to the Astana Akimat, 1.38 million cubic meters of snow have been removed since the start of the winter season, requiring over 105,000 truck trips to designated snow disposal sites.

To ensure road safety, streets and sidewalks are being treated with anti-icing materials. Snow removal and de-icing operations are continuing around the clock.

City authorities urge residents and visitors to exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, and take weather conditions into account when planning travel.

As Qazinform previously reported, snow, snowstorms and high wind are in store for Kazakhstan Dec 31.