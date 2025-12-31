Snow, snowstorms and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 31

Snow, sometimes heavy snow and rain mixed, ground blizzards, fog and ice-slick are expected to grip the Kazakh capital.

High wind and fog are to batter Abai, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions.

Akmola region is to brace for snow, sometimes heavy precipitation, snowstorms, fog, high wind and ice-slick.

Snow, snowstorms and ice-slick are forecast for Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions today.