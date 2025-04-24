Astana bids farewell to Akim Tarazi

"I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Akim Tarazi—an exceptional writer, playwright, and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan. He was a true son of the Kazakh nation, dedicating his life to the growth of our national literature and culture. A gifted storyteller, he broadened the scope of Kazakh prose and made a lasting impact on the country's cinema and drama. Throughout his career, he remained steadfast in upholding moral values. Among his many admirers, he was affectionately known as the 'Akim of the literary world', and the creative community highly valued his works and personal qualities. Akim Tarazi lived a life of integrity and left behind a remarkable literary legacy. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of our people," the President's message reads.

The Speaker of the Majilis highlighted that the Head of State always held Akim Tarazi’s work in high regard. In recognition of his contributions to the nation, the writer was honored with the prestigious title of Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan several years ago.

Yerlan Koshanov noted that Akim Tarazi's rich cultural legacy will continue to inspire and serve future generations of Kazakhstanis.

The farewell ceremony was attended by relatives and friends of the writer, the leadership and members of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan, representatives of government agencies, and the creative community of the country.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his condolences over the death of outstanding writer, playwright Akim Tarazi to his spouse, laureate of the State Prize Rosa Mukanova and children.