Astana, Berlin review 2026 cooperation, discuss ways to deepen partnership

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev, while the German delegation was headed by Ambassador Joachim Bertele, Deputy Director of the Asia-Pacific Department at the German Federal Foreign Office, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

The sides discussed bilateral relations and their future development, with a focus on the agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Germany on 29-30 September 2026.

Arman Issagaliyev briefed his German counterpart on Kazakhstan's domestic political reforms, welcomed the growing number of exchanges at the high level, and put forward concrete proposals to deepen cooperation across various sectors and advance joint projects.

Ambassador Bertele stressed the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue between Astana and Berlin, including in multilateral forums, and reaffirmed Germany's commitment to further expanding its mutually beneficial partnership with Kazakhstan.

The discussions covered industrial cooperation and opportunities in critical raw materials, energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and advanced technologies. The delegations also reviewed progress in implementing the Joint Roadmap for Industrial, Technological and Raw Materials Cooperation for 2026-2028.

Education, science and cultural ties were also on the agenda, with particular attention to strengthening university partnerships and training highly skilled professionals. Both sides highlighted the important role of Kazakhstan's ethnic German community in fostering closer ties between the two countries.

The delegations also discussed cooperation within the Central Asia-Germany format, relations with the European Union, engagement through the UN and OSCE, and current regional and international developments.

At the conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining an active political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany in 2027.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Germany had discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in environmental protection, climate policy and sustainable development.