Astana becoming global hub for innovation and phygital sport — official

Daniel Merkley said the Games of the Future 2026 marked more than the launch of an international sports tournament. He described it as a celebration of human ambition, innovation, and the spirit of collaboration, as well as an opportunity to unite countries, communities, and innovators worldwide who share a belief that the future belongs to those open to new ideas and ready to turn them into reality.

He expressed gratitude to the host – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the local organizing committee, partners, and all organizations that helped make the tournament possible.

Merkley said Astana is becoming a global hub for innovation and phygital sports, and offered special gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan for their partnership, hospitality, and belief in the vision. The Games, he added, embody Kazakhstan's ambition, determination to shape the future of sport, and commitment to bringing people together from around the world to Astana.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Tokayev opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.