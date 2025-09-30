Astana Ballet wins silver at World Dance Festival in South Korea

The competition took place from September 24 to 28 in South Korea, featuring 4,000 artists from more than 60 countries.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

"The Kazakh artists performed their program, 'Heritage of the Great Steppe,' captivating the hearts of the jury and audience. This choreographic pearl, created by Merited Artist of Kazakhstan Aigul Tati, became a true embodiment of the richness of Kazakh culture," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Aigul Tati, the program embodied the breadth, philosophy, peacefulness, and harmony of Kazakh life, with each dance based on folk traditions and rituals. The lyrical and philosophical compositions, energetic miniatures, and expressive images, complemented by exquisite costumes, created a true dance epic celebrating the beauty of the Great Steppe.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Participation in the Cheonan World Dance Festival 2025 was not only a significant step in strengthening cultural dialogue but also a historic achievement as it marks the first time a Kazakh company has won a prize at the festival. The Astana Ballet Theatre proved that the language of dance is universal and that Kazakh art has achieved global prominence.

As Kazinform previously reported, performing on the Korean stage will enable the theatre's creative team to present the centuries-old legacy of Kazakh culture to a wide audience, strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries, and demonstrate that dance is a universal language that unites people.