Astana Ballet to perform at Cheonan World Festival 2025 in South Korea

The Cheonan World Dance Festival 2025 is one of the largest international forums, bringing together dance groups from all over the world. This festival is renowned for both its size and the diversity of its cultural offerings, transforming Cheonan into the global capital of dance for a few days each year

The dancers of the Astana Ballet Theatre will perform at this prestigious event, with a program titled as The Heritage of the Great Steppe - the theatre’s hallmark production, which has captivated audiences in Kazakhstan and beyond.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Choreographed by Aigul Tati, the Honoured Worker of Culture of Kazakhstan, The Heritage of the Great Steppe is a rhythmic story that celebrates the beauty and diversity of Kazakh culture. The program features lyrical and contemplative compositions, as well as energetic and expressive miniatures and performances filled with philosophical imagery. The costumes and set design make a strong impression, not only decorating the performance, but also conveying the atmosphere of a nomadic civilisation and the natural harmony of the Great Steppe.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The choreographic miniatures included in the program embody different styles and artistic techniques. They demonstrate the history and rich traditions of the Kazakh people, as well as the beauty of Kazakhstan's vast nature. The Kazakh choreography’s aesthetic appeal, its ability to entertain, the richness of its costumes, and its deep semantic depth, all of these things combine to genuinely delight viewers around the world.

The Astana Ballet Theatre’s participation in the Cheonan World Dance Festival 2025 is particularly important for developing international cultural cooperation. Performing on the Korean stage will enable the theatre's creative team to present the centuries-old legacy of Kazakh culture to a wide audience, strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries, and demonstrate that dance is a universal language that unites people.

