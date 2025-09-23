Tajikistan's Ayni Opera and Ballet Theatre, Karaganda Academic Theater of Musical Comedy sign MoC

A delegation of the Tajik theatre is on a working visit to Kazakhstan now.

“I am confident that this trip will open up new prospects for our theatre,” said Kamoliddin Saifiddinzoda, director of the Tajik State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Deputy Director for International Relations and Commerce Tahmina Safarzoza discussed the new agreements with her Kazakh colleagues.

The memorandum encompasses joint projects, personnel exchanges and professional capacity building. The parties also discussed the upcoming meeting between Kamoliddin Saifiddinzoda and Amantay Ibraev, director of the Karaganda Theatre, in the near future.

Leading soloists of the Tajik Opera, Maria Mirzoeva and Manuchehr Rakhmonov, performed at the 14th DosStar Open Festival of Operetta and Musical Theatre, which brought together artistes from Russia, Hungary, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.