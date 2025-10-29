Almaty attracts 1.5tn tenge in investments in 9M2025

From January to September 2025, 1.5 trillion tenge were invested in the city’s fixed capital, with private investments accounting for 1.1 trillion tenge, the municipal administration says.

189 investment projects worth over 3.6 trillion tenge are under implementation in the city now. These initiatives are expected to generate 33,000 new jobs and give a powerful boost to the city’s economic development.

Small and medium-sized businesses remain the backbone of the city’s economy, providing half of all jobs.

More than 50 billion tenge have been allocated to support entrepreneurship in 2025, which is the highest figure in the country.

Almaty remains attractive for tourists. In the first half of 2025, the city welcomed over one million visitors. Tourism is turning into an important component of the city’s economy and a source of new opportunities for business.

Earlier, it was reported that Almaty plans to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.