Greeting President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the Head of State said his participation in the 1st Central Asia – Italy Summit is of great importance for further promotion of multifaceted interstate ties.

The President said Astana–Ashgabat cooperation demonstrates positive dynamics in many key areas.

In turn, Serdar Berdymukhammedov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his hospitality.

He stressed Central Asian countries and Italy for the first time, are set to hold such high-level talks. He expressed confidence that the summit will further contribute to the expansion and strengthening of cooperation between the two states.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed words of greeting to Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

As stated previously, Central Asian leaders arrived in the Kazakh capital to attend the Central Asia–Italy Summit.