Astana and Islamabad pivot to environmental protection

At the meeting on Wednesday, the parties discussed the outcomes of last year's state visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the progress of implementing the Interdepartmental Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Ecology.

Musadik Masood Malik expressed the Pakistani side’s interest in developing concrete, practice-oriented areas of interaction to address pressing environmental challenges. The Minister also confirmed his participation in the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana this year.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to organize expert-level negotiations in the near future to coordinate joint measures.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Germany discussed green hydrogen production and export.