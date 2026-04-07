Astana airport to temporarily change flight schedule

As a result, all flights scheduled during this period have been rescheduled in advance to earlier or later times.

“We ask passengers to take this information into account when planning their trips and recommend checking updated departure times in advance on the airport’s official website or with their airline. Please note that the airport terminal and all passenger service areas will continue to operate as normal without restrictions,” the press service said.

To avoid possible congestion at check-in and pre-flight screening areas, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport in advance:

at least 2 hours before domestic flights

at least 3 hours before international flights

The works are aimed at ensuring flight safety and improving the airport’s infrastructure.

Previously, Qazinform reported that flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai had been suspended until April 30, 2026, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.