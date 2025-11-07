Astana airport aims to handle 12 million passengers annually

At the meeting, officials reported to the Prime Minister on the on-time completion of scheduled runway repairs at Astana Airport, enhancing both infrastructure reliability and flight safety. Zhenis Kassymbek, Mayor of Astana, provided information on plans for further reconstruction and strengthening of the airport’s material and technical base.

The project covers the construction of a new runway, renovation of aprons and terminals, and upgrades to technical equipment. In addition, authorities aim to build and upgrade infrastructure, including logistics centers, warehouses, hotels, offices, and administrative facilities. To date, the airport has been serving around 9 million passengers per year. The project is expected to increase annual capacity to 12 million passengers in the coming years.

Participants also discussed ways to attract investors to support the airport's development, as well as interest from leading international corporations.

Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport and the Astana Akimat (city administration) to closely monitor the implementation of the project aimed at developing the capital’s aviation potential.

As previously reported, Almaty Airport eyes 55 million passengers annually by 2050.