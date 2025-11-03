Almaty Airport eyes 55 million passengers annually by 2050

Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, and Gökhan Köse, President of Almaty International Airport, reported on the progress of the Horizon 2050 strategic development program.

Reconstruction work is currently underway on the domestic terminal, as well as the construction of a modern de-icing platform, soundproofing of nearby residential areas, and other key upgrades. The concept also envisions the creation of three runways, with the main one to be completely rebuilt, as well as construction of a cargo apron, logistics and storage facilities, and state-of-the-art passenger facilities and related infrastructure.

The modernization will expand the airport’s annual capacity to 55 million passengers and 500,000 tons of cargo by 2050. As of today, the airport serves over 12 million passengers annually and handles approximately 70% of Kazakhstan’s total air traffic.

TAV Airports Holding reported that $260 million has already been invested in the project and confirmed its readiness to reinvest airport profits to ensure the timely completion of all stages.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized that the Almaty Airport is part of an integrated ecosystem being developed under the President’s initiative in six cities across Kazakhstan. He underscored the importance of completing all works on schedule to build next-generation infrastructure and expand the airport’s capacity. To improve accessibility and convenience for citizens, the meeting also discussed plans for a ring road around the airport. The road would connect the city highway, the Big Almaty Ring Road, the cargo terminal, and the main entrance, ensuring quick and easy access. Ensuring a stable supply and storage of aviation fuel was also highlighted as a priority.

Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the relevant ministries and the Almaty City Akimat (administration) to closely monitor the reconstruction project to ensure quality and timely completion.

Earlier, 130 projects were set for the implementation at the early stage of Almaty Airport development.