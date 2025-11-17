Astana Airport sees 13% rise in passenger traffic in 10 months

Over ten months, the airport served almost 7.8 million passengers, which is 13% more than during the same period last year. Growth has been recorded across both domestic and international routes, the air company said in a statement.

Domestic passenger traffic also increased by 13%. Throughout the year, airlines expanded their domestic route networks and increased flight frequencies, making air travel more accessible and convenient for passengers.

In ten months, the airport handled nearly 90,000 transit passengers. This reflects Astana’s rising attractiveness as a convenient connecting hub on routes linking Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, reads the statement.

The number of flights operated increased by 14%, while mail and cargo volumes grew by 10%, added the company.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Astana airport aims to handle 12 million passengers annually.