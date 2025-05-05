Astana advances urban development with new cultural and reception facilities

The Urban Environment Metropolitan Department of Control and Quality of Astana stated the National Cuisine Exhibition Hall, featuring a restaurant complex, is being built near the intersection of Zhanibek Nazhimedenov and Kassym Amanzholov streets, close to the Palace of Independence. The project occupies a 0.6112-ha plot allocated for temporary compensated land use.

"According to the elicense.kz information system, the developer, LLP 'Barap' has commenced construction and installation work," the city akimat noted.

The Reception House is under development at the junction of Zhanibek Nazhimedenov and Shamshi Kaldayakov streets, within the Presidential Park area. The land has been transferred to the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan for survey and design work, with usage rights granted until June 25, 2029.

In addition to these projects, Astana is focusing on expanding its social infrastructure. The city plans to complete the construction of seven new comfortable schools by August, providing 28,000 student places. Looking ahead, from 2026 to 2028, the city aims to build 63 schools, accommodating 157,000 students in two shifts.

The Akimat regularly holds working meetings with engineering firms and developers to refine and define the boundaries of architectural, construction, and urban planning standards.

