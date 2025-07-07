Asset recovery: KZT21.5bln to be spent on water supply projects in Akmola region

A total of 21.5 billion tenge have been allocated from the Special State Fund for the construction of a water supply system in Akmola region.

Today, the region implements 28 water supply projects, with 6 billion 564 million tenge envisaged for the construction of new and modernization of the existing water pipelines in Zerendi district.

Works are underway in Akadyr, Zhylymdy, Kanai Bi, Kokterek, Sadovoye, Troitsk, Vasilkovskoye, Orken, Ozen and Baratai villages.

A six-kilometer water supply system worth 583 million tenge is being built in the Orken village with a population of 1 thousand people.

2 billion 287 million tenge is envisaged for the construction and reconstruction of water supply systems in nine districts of the region. The projects are set to be commissioned by the end of the year.

A group water supply system with a length of 22.3 kilometers is being built in Sandyktau district. 200 million tenge were allocated from the Special State Fund for the implementation of the project.

The reconstruction of the Nura group water pipeline and construction of a water pipeline from Pokrovskoye village to Talapker and Kazhymukan villages is underway. The total cost of the two projects is 9.5 billion tenge.

As for now, access to water supply services in the region’s urban areas has reached 99% and 96.6% in rural areas.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan approved funding for 406 social facilities construction using the illegally withdrawn assets returned to the state.