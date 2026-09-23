Assem Orynbay claims women’s skeet bronze at 2026 Asian Games

Orynbay hit 28 targets in the women’s individual skeet final to finish third.

China’s Jiang Yiting claimed gold with 35 hits, while Thailand’s Isarapa Imprasertsuk took silver with 31.

Another Kazakhstani athlete, Zoya Piskun, finished sixth after hitting 18 targets.

The bronze is Orynbay’s second medal at this year’s Asian Games. Earlier, she teamed up with Zoya Piskun and Adel Sadakbayeva to win silver in the women’s team event.

Orynbay has now won bronze in the individual skeet event at two consecutive Asian Games. She also finished third at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, where she won gold in both the women’s team and mixed team events.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Assem Orynbay on winning the women’s skeet title at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2026.