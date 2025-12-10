Assel Zhanassova named Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office

“By the President’s decree, Assel Zhanassova has been appointed Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office. She has been relieved of her previous position,” a statement reads.

Assel Zhanassova was born on July 8, 1987, in Almaty. In 2010, she graduated from the University of Cambridge under the international scholarship of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Bolashak” in the field of computer science, and in 2014 she completed her master’s studies at the University of Cambridge and Lomonosov Moscow State University under the “Executive Management” program.

From 2010 to 2014, Assel Zhanassova worked as an IT specialist, Manager of the Information Technology Department, Director of the Cybersecurity Department of an international company in London.

In 2014 - 2016, she was Deputy Director of the Digital Technologies Department at the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In 2016 - 2017, she was the CEO of JSC Zerde National Holding.

2017 - 2018 - Advisor to the Governor of Astana International Financial Center.

2018 - 2020 - AIFC Chief Digital Officer.

2020 - 2022 - Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2022 - 2025 - CEO of JSC KazPost

Since June 8, 2025 - Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former CEO of KazPost Assel Zhanassova was named the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.